|
|
BARBARA ANN
DONAHOE, 74
LAKELAND - Barbara Ann Donahoe, 74, of Lakeland, passed away January 7, 2020. She was born December 2, 1945 to parents Ray and Vera Lance in Flint, Michigan. She moved to Lakeland with her family when she was 13 years old. Barbara spent many years waitressing here before retiring. In her free time she enjoyed journaling, as well as becoming an expert in genealogy.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers James and Gerald Lance.
Left to treasure Barbara's memory are her daughters Pamela Jansen (David) and Tina Ivie Allen; grandchildren Paul, Chris (Elizabeth), Jimmy (Kelly), JoAnna, Kyle, Craig (Brandy), and Klayton; her brother Donald Lance.
A gathering of friends will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1-2PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home with a memorial service at 2PM.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020