DUCKSTEIN
BARBARA ANN
WINTER HAVEN - Duckstein Barbara Ann of Winter Haven, passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2019 at the age of 76.
Daughter of the late Casper and Elizabeth Sobieralski. Preceded in death by her brothers Leonard and Richard (Kathy) Sobieralski. She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Victor Duckstein. Loving mother of Barb 'Be' of Winter Haven, Debra (Neil) O'Brien and Victor (Dina) Duckstein of Robinson Township, Pennsylvania; devoted grandmother of David Finnell, Nicole Finnell, Neil (Ami) O'Brien, Megan O'Brien, Hailey Duckstein and Kayla Duckstein; step grandmother of Quinn, Drew and Melina Galla; and cherished great-grandmother of Jordyn Finnell. She is also survived by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Barb was a former resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and a 1961 graduate of Brentwood HS. She will be deeply missed but always remembered as a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Memorial service will be held at The American Legion, Post 8, on June 22 from 1pm - 3pm. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Barb's name to Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland FL.
Published in Ledger from June 16 to June 17, 2019