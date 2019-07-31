|
BARBARA ANN (BARB) ELIAS
LAKELAND - Barbara Ann Elias, 71, passed away Monday, June 15, 2019 in Lakeland, FL after enduring a long and heart breaking battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by her family and friends. Barbara was born April 11, 1948 in Homer, NY. She was predeceased by parents Orin Lewis (1993) and Adele (Radzevich) Lewis (2007).
Barb was a fighter in every way and gave her all to conquer this dreaded disease. The journey was hard and full of challenges, decisions and sickness but as she had always done throughout her marriage she and her husband endured the journey as a couple in love, bolstering each other when the times got rough, smiling and laughing when there was some downtime.
Barbara was a multi-faceted individual who enjoyed what life had to offer but more importantly what she could do to make the lives of others happier and more productive. She enjoyed challenges and set goals for herself that would allow her to be a wife and mother while still pursuing her aspirations of helping others.
Two months short of completing her high school education at Henninger High School in Syracuse, NY her family moved to Parish, NY where she then graduated from Altmar-Parish-Williamstown High School in 1966. Beyond high school she attended SUNY Morrisville, NY in 1969 to pursue an Associate's Degree in Equestrian Science. It was at Morrisville where she met her future husband, George. They became engaged in December 1969 and married in August 1970 and settled in Rochester, NY. After their marriage, Barbara continued her education at Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing at Rochester General Hospital and worked as an LPN for a number of years in Brockport, NY and Canandaigua, NY. While working as an LPN and still having a passion for horses she worked through SUNY Morrisville to complete her Associate's Degree in Equestrian Science and graduated in 1980. A brief three year move to Colorado allowed her to use her equestrian knowledge and she founded the first 4H horse riding program for handicapped children, Free Spirit 4H Riding Club, in LaPorte, Colorado. She was so happy that this endeavor turned out to be something that her entire family could be a part of. After moving back to upstate, NY and looking beyond where she was she decided to pursue a bachelor's degree in Recreation Therapy through SUNY Empire State College and graduated in 1990. After working for many years as a Recreation Therapist in nursing homes and then the Veterans Administration Hospitals in Canandaigua, NY and then Dublin, Georgia she retired in 2004. However she had yet another dream unfulfilled. It seems Barbara had always wanted to teach so she enrolled in the Masters Degree program at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia and graduated, with honors, in 2006 with a Masters of Education, Special Education. As a result of her achievements while at Georgia Southern University she was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Barbara taught at Dublin, GA Middle School and High School.
With an eye toward an actual retirement, Barb and her husband George moved to Lakeland, FL in late 2016 only for her to be diagnosed with cancer shortly thereafter. Although the move was to a 55+ community, assimilation into that community was made difficult because of necessary treatment for her illness but many good times were enjoyed, especially with the social travels offered.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband and forever soul mate of 49 years, George, of Lakeland, FL., daughter Trudiann Smith (Shawn) of Walworth, NY, son Jason Elias of Rochester, NY, grandson Adam Smith (Brittany) of Macedon, NY, grandson Cory Smith (Mackenzie) along with Great Granddaughter, Kyleigh of Macedon, NY, sister-in-law, Barbara Fernandez of Melbourne, FL. and she is also survived by her brother Richard Lewis (Linda) of Schenectady, NY as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces, cousins and a countless number of devoted friends. Barbara will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in her honor in Upstate New York at a location and time to be determined by the family. If anyone wishes to remember Barbara her wishes were that contributions in her memory be made to any Cancer Research Organization or hospital to further the fight to find a cure.
