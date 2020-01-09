Home

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Winter Haven, FL
View Map
BARBARA ANN
FURNARI, 80

WINTER HAVEN - Barbara Ann Furnari, 80, of Winter Haven passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Born in Brooklyn, NY she moved to the area in 1978 from Staten Island, NY where Barbara was the Co-Owner of the Brooklyn Yacht Club and Happy's Marina of Sheepshead Bay. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winter Haven. Barbara was a 'avid gator fan' and enjoyed attending games with friends and held season tickets for over 30 years. She also had a true love for the water and enjoyed all aspects of boating. A loving wife, mother, grand-mother, aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt, she will be dearly missed.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Mary Edith and Robert 'Happy' Small-man. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Joseph Furnari, Jr., daughter Christine Ann Parker, son Joseph Furnari III and wife Dawn, grandchildren Mary Grace Furnari, Emma Jo Furnari and Sophia Caroline Furnari, all of Polk county FL.
A visitation will be held from 6-9pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. A Funeral Mass Service with reception to follow will be held at 1pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winter Haven. A private entombment will take place at Lakeside Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winter Haven. Condolences may be made to the family at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
