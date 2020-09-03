BARBARA ANN
MARLEY, 81
WINTER HAVEN - Barbara Ann Marley, age 81, of Winter Haven, FL passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Hospice Care in Auburndale, FL. on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born to the late Mark F. Gelatt Sr. and Doris M. Gelatt on October 8, 1938.
Barbara attended Leister, MA. High School. Most of her career, she worked at Milford Hospital in Milford, MA. caring for others. She was a woman of faith and family, always providing love, guidance and support to her family. She loved the outdoors, particularly the beach and was fond of camping in nature. Barbara was fortunate to travel to many countries with her husband over the course of her lifetime.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of sixty-five years, William R. Marley, three sons, Bruce, Gary and Scott. One deceased son Robert. Eleven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and several loving relatives and close friends.
Private services will be held at Massachusetts National Cemetery, in Bourne, MA. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Dementia Society of America
at www.dementiasociety.org