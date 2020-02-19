Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lakeland Funeral Home
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Lakeland Funeral Home,
BARBARA ANN SOLOMON


1946 - 2020
BARBARA ANN SOLOMON Obituary
BARBARA ANN
SOLOMON, 73

LAKELAND - Barbara Ann Solomon, 73, of Lakeland, passed away February 16, 2020. She was born June 17, 1946 in Eustis, FL to parents James and Polly Snead.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Carol Ann Miller. Left to treasure her memory is her husband Clair R. Solomon; son James Solomon; stepchildren Amanda and Robert Solomon; 7 grandchildren; and her brother Don Snead.
Barbara was a member of Highland Park Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.
A visitation will be held from 10-11AM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, with a service to follow at 11AM.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
