BARBARA ANN WUJASTYK, 89
WINTER PARK - Barbara Ann Wujastyk, age 89 of Winter Park, Florida was called to our Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 after a heroic fight against cancer. She was home, comforted in prayer, surrounded by family and friends.
Barbara was born to Charles and Barbara Melkent on August 8, 1930 in Harvey, Illinois. As a young woman she was employed at Whiting Corporation. She met her future husband, Jerome F. Wujastyk at Thornton Township High School. They were married in 1951 and shared an enduring love for 54 years. Barbara and her husband owned and operated the Town House Quality Inn Motor Lodge in Winter Haven, FL from 1967 until their retirement in 1999. They were especially proud to be rated as one of the top hotels in the area. Barbara was active in her Winter Haven community. She volunteered as a Pink Lady for the Women's Auxiliary of Winter Haven Hospital. She was a member of The Columbiettes, The Floridian and was a Eucharistic Minister for St. Matthew's Catholic Church. These organizations allowed her to serve others and build lasting friendships in a town she dearly loved. Barbara's Catholic faith was central to her life. She was a member of St. Joseph's and St. Matthew's Catholic Churches in Winter Haven and St. Margaret Mary Church in Winter Park. In recent years, she especially enjoyed the monthly Senior Day programs at San Pedro Center in Winter Park. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry and her brother Chuck. She is survived by her children Jim (Susan) of Longwood, FL, Dave of Raleigh, NC, Mark (Terry) of Tampa, FL, Barbie Danagher (Mike) of Winter Park, Fl and Susie Wujastyk, also of Winter Park, FL. She has three grandchildren: Kate D'Isernia (Brendan) of Panama City, FL, Jake Wujastyk (Marta) of Denver, CO, and Josh Wujastyk of Charlotte, NC. Her great-granddaughter is Daphne D'Isernia of Panama City, FL. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends who will dearly miss her.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 6:00 PM ~ 8:00 PM at Collison Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church located at 526 N. Park Ave. Winter Park, Fl., 32789. There will also be a second visitation on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 10:00 ~ 11:00 AM at St. Matthew's Catholic Church located at 1991 Overlook Dr. Winter Haven, Florida 33884; the Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 AM. Committal Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to San Pedro Center, specifically Senior Programs. www.sanpedrocenter.org
Arrangements entrusted to Collison Family Funeral Home (407) 678-4500.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020