BARBARA BELL
WALKER, 86
FORT MEADE - Barbara Bell Walker, 86, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at The Manor at Lake Jackson in Sebring.
Barbara was born October 23, 1933 in Sarasota, FL. She and her husband were the Owner's of Walker's Pharmacy in Fort Meade. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Fort Meade where she taught Sunday School and was very active in many church programs.
She was preceded in death by her husband: W. Earl Walker. She is survived by her two sons: Timothy E. Walker (Susan) of Fort Meade, Jon S. Walker (Deana), Brooksville, two daughters: Ginger L. McIntyre (Russell) of Sebring, Diane E. Reed (Richard) of Melrose, eight grandchildren: Erin McIntyre Hinds (Jacob), Brad McIntyre (Eden), Ethan Walker (Mayra), Reuben Walker, Taylor Reed, Brody Reed, Kirsten Walker and Justin Walker, great grandchildren; Aiden & Allison Walker, Scarlett & Violet McIntyre and Charles, Presley & James Hinds.
Family will receive friends 10 to 11 am Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade. The Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am Thursday at the First Baptist Church. Interment will be held at Evergreen cemetery in Fort Meade, FL. Memorials may be made to Florida Baptist Children's Homes or Cornerstone Hospice.
Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019