BARBARA C.
FILYAW, 78
FORT MEADE - Barbara C. Filyaw, 78, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020.
She was born April 25, 1941 in Wise County, VA. She was a homemaker and was of the Pentecostal faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Carlyle Caudill & Edith Filyaw, husband: James Charles Filyaw, sister: Betty Sue Caudill and great grandchild: Mc-Kenzie Brownlee. She is survived by her two daughters: Libby Pollard and Lesia Cannon, son: Chuck Filyaw & wife Stacia, grandchildren: Miranda Dawson & husband Austin, Richard Brownlee & wife Tiffany, Sean Brownlee & wife Chelsey, Alyssa Cannon and Hannah Filyaw, great grandchildren: Adalyn, Ella, Lexi, Maddie, Brody, Riley, Brantley, Kylie and Tanner.
Family will receive friends Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10 to 11 am at McLean Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am Friday, February 28, 2020, at McLean Funeral Home with Pastor Joey Taylor officiating. Interment will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Fort Meade, FL. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020