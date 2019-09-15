Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Hollwedel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara C. Hollwedel


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara C. Hollwedel Obituary
BARBARA C.
HOLLWEDEL, 79
1940 - 2019

LAKELAND - Barbara C. Hollwedel passed away in her home on August 31, 2019.
Barbara was born in Rochester, New York and relocated to Lakeland in 1982. She retired from Lakeland Eye Clinic in 2012.
Barbara enjoyed sewing and made quilts which she provided as gifts to friends and co-workers.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen, who also resides in Lakeland.
Memorial services will be provided in Rochester, New York.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.