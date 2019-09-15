|
|
BARBARA C.
HOLLWEDEL, 79
1940 - 2019
LAKELAND - Barbara C. Hollwedel passed away in her home on August 31, 2019.
Barbara was born in Rochester, New York and relocated to Lakeland in 1982. She retired from Lakeland Eye Clinic in 2012.
Barbara enjoyed sewing and made quilts which she provided as gifts to friends and co-workers.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen, who also resides in Lakeland.
Memorial services will be provided in Rochester, New York.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019