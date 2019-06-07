|
|
BARBARA C.
PICKETT, 86
WINTER HAVEN - Barbara C. Pickett, 86, of Winter Haven passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Spring Lake Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Queens, NY. Barbara resided for many years in NJ where she worked for the Mars Candy Company in Hackettstown, NJ as a Systems Programmer Analyst for over thirty years. In her retirement she lived ten years in Wilmington, NC before moving to Winter Haven in 2003. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Columbiettes in Winter Haven. A loving wife, mother and grandmother she will be missed.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Fred Hucul of Winter Haven and is survived by a son John E. Kulawiak and wife Patricia of Stanhope, NJ; daughter Ellen Weed of Newton, NJ; sister April Melder of NJ; cousin Julia Talbott of Wilmington, NC; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Donations may be to the at
in memory of Barbara and condolences may be sent to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from June 7 to June 8, 2019