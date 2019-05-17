|
BARBARA E.
McMULLEN
LAKELAND - Mrs. Barbara E. McMullen passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born in Lakeville, MA, and moved to Florida 27 years ago from Hudson, IA. Barbara was a member of St Joseph Catholic Church in Lakeland.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Edward T. McMullen, Jr. She is survived by her son, Robert McMullen of Gardner, KS; grandsons, Brant, Kyle and Evan McMullen; 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, 9:00-10:00am at St Joseph Catholic Church, 210 W. Lemon St., Lakeland, FL. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am.
A graveside committal will follow at Florida National Cemetery at 12:30pm. Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens.
Published in Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2019