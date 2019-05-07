|
|
BARBARA ALICE
EPPS
9/23/28 - 4/14/19
LAKELAND - Barbara Epps passed away on April 14, 2019. Born to parents Charles and Mae Lackmann, Barbara grew up in Cohoes, New York. She had fond memories of summer vacations at Lake George, N.Y. before her father was diagnosed with AMLS, a terminal disease. She bore the burden of his care and her distraught Mother, as her older siblings had left home, Dorothy to college and Leonard to join the war effort for WWII.
The constant care of her father left a mark on her, instilling in her the desire to become a nurse. She attended Albany Medical Center's Nursing program, where she met a handsome medical student, Earle W. Epps. They married in 1950, living in Schenectady and Staten Island, N.Y. and Washington D.C., (where Earle was employed by the Public Health Service), before moving to Florida for a warmer climate.
Lakeland in central Florida become the center of their lives to raise their three children. Barbara embraced the role of full-time Mother, car-pooling and staying active on the P.T.A. board. Becoming members of St. David's Episcopal Church, other church members became professional and personal friends. Staying busy was her trademark, be it house projects, yard work, volunteering or socializing. But family remained as her priority.
She loved being a part of the Women's Auxiliary at Morrell Hospital. In January of 2007, renamed Lakeland General, Barbara received a ceremonial, honorable commendation for her 50 years of volunteer service. Her love for hospital work also exemplified by how she assisted her physician husband, often 'making his rounds,' seeing his patients, on a daily basis.
As caring parents, they included their children on many of their travels and vacation trips, even abroad. As a senior citizen, Barbara took up golf, to be 'on par' with Earle, and seemed to like it as much as he did. Many of their new-found friendships were made on the golf course. Only natural they made North Carolina their second home near a golf course.
After her husband's death in 2004, Barbara continued her active lifestyle playing golf and Bridge and enjoying her grandchildren. She maintained her independence, splitting her time between Lakeland and North Carolina for many years.
In time, changes prompted her to adopt a new lifestyle. She moved to Brighton Guardians, a lovely residence in Tampa and still close to family. Her pet poodle, a faithful companion for years, came with her.
Barbara's personality no one can forget. Engaging, friendly. Verve, vivacity, a hilarity she displayed --even in her infirmity. May God Bless and Keep her spirit as we remember and cherish how she influenced our lives.
Barbara is preceded in death by husband, Earle W. Epps. She is survived by her children, Doug Epps, Cindy Epps-Smith and Connie Madden, grandchildren, Melissa Mawyer and Jennifer Madden, and great-grandchildren, Quinn, Abigail and Braxton Lee.
Any gracious donations in Barbara's Remembrance may be sent to or L.V.I.M. (Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine).
Published in Ledger from May 7 to May 8, 2019