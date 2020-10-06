BARBARA GAILSTULL, 72LAKELAND - Barbara Gail Stull, 72, of Lakeland passed away October 1st, 2020 at the Bayfront Medical Center in Saint Petersburg. She was born December 12, 1947 in Canton, OH to the late William L. Crawford and Lola Tucker.Barbara worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a Postal Clerk. She was of the Protestant faith and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.Barbara touched the lives of all that knew her and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Eugene Stull.Barbara is survived by her loving son Russell D. (Sandra) Chafee Jr., granddaughters: Dederia (Tony) Christian and Amy Hickman of Lakeland, FL, brother Sam (Darlene) Crawford of Canton, OH and 6 great-grandchildren.No services are scheduled.Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home.