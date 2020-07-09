1/1
BARBARA GAY LAWRENCE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARBARA GAY
LAWRENCE, 79

LAKE WALES - Barbara Gay Lawrence, age 79, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Bartow, FL.
Born in Berea, OH, she was the daughter of the late William Geoffrey and Lauretta Pauline (Wells) Halley. She lived in Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, Arizona, and the Panama Canal Zone before finally settling in Florida. She enjoyed classical music, reading eclectically (but especially science fiction), and never met a bookstore or library she didn't like. She was an avid puzzler and was proud of playing twice on NPR's Sunday Puzzle. One favorite activity for many years was attending science fiction and fantasy conventions and recording the discussions and music, with some of her recordings being used in the Babylon 5 reunion compilation. She was also an adventurous eater and enjoyed consuming as much authentic Chinese and Puerto Rican food as possible. She fell in love with computers in 1958 and pursued computer programming as a career, eventually retiring from Polk County. Along the way, she remained dedicated to caring for her parents and being a thoughtful and loving sister, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her children: Kendra Rogers (Gary) of Ann Arbor, MI, Charles Wells Kraver (Juliana) of Arizona and Cynthia A. Kraver (Jocelyne Petiard) of France. She also leaves behind two grandchildren: Cassandra and Logan Kraver, and a sister, Patricia Steiner (John) of Arizona.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Public Radio, HHT ( curehht.org ), Lake Wales Presbyterian Church or the American Red Cross.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved