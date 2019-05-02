|
|
BARBARA GILES
AMOS
LAKELAND - Mrs. Barbara Giles Amos was peacefully called to live in eternity with our Heavenly Father on April 10, 2019. She was born Barbara Anita Giles on March 14, 1935 in Lakeland, Florida.
Mrs. Amos was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Amos, brothers Bishop Curtis Giles, Samie Giles, Sylvester Giles, and sister Cecelia Giles-Summers. Mrs. Amos is survived by her son, Henry Lee Giles (Marie); step-daughter Sylvia Amos London (George), step-son Joseph Amos, Jr., grandsons, Hendric Le-Mar Giles (Jaanicia), Westin Marele Giles; step-grandsons, George London, Jr., Christopher P. London, and Joseph Lamar Amos, III, and one step-great-grandson, Christopher P. London, Jr. She is also survived by one brother, Frank Giles (Claudette), one sister Ozella Robinson (the late Willie), one uncle, Fred Myles (the late Edna), one aunt, Maxine Kellum (the late Marom), the Amos in-laws, and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends.
A Celebration of Mrs. Amos' life will be held at 11 am, on Saturday, 4 May, at the Trinity Life Church of God, 1942 W. Memorial Blvd in Lakeland, Florida.
Published in Ledger from May 2 to May 3, 2019