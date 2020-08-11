BARBARA GLASSJOHNSON, 69BARTOW - Barbara Glass Johnson, 69, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 after a courageous fight with Alzheimer's.She was born December 4, 1950 in Kokomo, IN. Barbara worked as a bookkeeper for John Langford, Inc for over 30 years. She loved sewing, cooking, playing the card game spades and was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan. More than anything though, she loved her son Clif.She is survived by her son Clif Johnson (wife Kaylene) of Lakeland, sister Sabra Seay (husband Alan) of Alturas and Clif's father Lynn Johnson (wife Marsha) of Alturas.A private viewing and graveside service will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow.Condolences to family at