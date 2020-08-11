1/1
BARBARA GLASS JOHNSON
BARBARA GLASS
JOHNSON, 69

BARTOW - Barbara Glass Johnson, 69, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 after a courageous fight with Alzheimer's.
She was born December 4, 1950 in Kokomo, IN. Barbara worked as a bookkeeper for John Langford, Inc for over 30 years. She loved sewing, cooking, playing the card game spades and was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan. More than anything though, she loved her son Clif.
She is survived by her son Clif Johnson (wife Kaylene) of Lakeland, sister Sabra Seay (husband Alan) of Alturas and Clif's father Lynn Johnson (wife Marsha) of Alturas.
A private viewing and graveside service will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow.
Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
1 entry
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
