1/1
BARBARA H. ASHER
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARBARA H. ASHER, 86

WINTER HAVEN - It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara H. Asher of Winter Haven, announces her passing on Tuesday September 29, 2020, at age 86.
Barbara was born on April 20, 1934 in Lakeland, FL the eldest child of Robert H. Harrell, Sr., and Anna (nee¢ Dean) Harrell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert Asher. Barbara graduated from Lakeland High School in 1952 and attended Florida Southern College. She was faithful member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Winter Haven.
Barbara was an active member of the Winter Haven community; she was a charter member of the Orange Slicers Tennis Club and belonged to the Polk County Tennis Association. She was very proud to have traveled with the Florida Citrus Queen, thanks to her very dear friend Bobbie Smith. Barbara was also a member of the Camellia Garden Club and was a Pink Lady at the Winter Haven Hospital. When not in Winter Haven, Barbara was often in the place she loved the most, Driftwood Landing in Isle of Capri, FL. She was known for her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Barbara's loyalty, generosity and kindness extended to all those she met, as she saw the best in everyone.
The family wishes a special thanks to Barbara's devoted friend Kemp Smith for his care and companionship, as well as many other friends too numerous to mention.
She is survived by brothers Glen Harrell (Shelley) Gainesville, FL, Ken Harrell Winter Haven, FL; nephew Justin Harrell (Autumn) New Orleans, LA; great-niece Emery Harrell, niece Jenny Polson (Jason) Tampa, FL and great-nieces Halley and Hanna. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert H. Harrell, Jr.
Due to an abundance of caution, there will be a public graveside service only.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2pm at Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven.
Donations may be made in honor of Barbara to The American Cancer Society at
www.cancer.org
Condolence may be made to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lakeside Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved