BARBARA H. ASHER, 86
WINTER HAVEN - It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara H. Asher of Winter Haven, announces her passing on Tuesday September 29, 2020, at age 86.
Barbara was born on April 20, 1934 in Lakeland, FL the eldest child of Robert H. Harrell, Sr., and Anna (nee¢ Dean) Harrell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert Asher. Barbara graduated from Lakeland High School in 1952 and attended Florida Southern College. She was faithful member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Winter Haven.
Barbara was an active member of the Winter Haven community; she was a charter member of the Orange Slicers Tennis Club and belonged to the Polk County Tennis Association. She was very proud to have traveled with the Florida Citrus Queen, thanks to her very dear friend Bobbie Smith. Barbara was also a member of the Camellia Garden Club and was a Pink Lady at the Winter Haven Hospital. When not in Winter Haven, Barbara was often in the place she loved the most, Driftwood Landing in Isle of Capri, FL. She was known for her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Barbara's loyalty, generosity and kindness extended to all those she met, as she saw the best in everyone.
The family wishes a special thanks to Barbara's devoted friend Kemp Smith for his care and companionship, as well as many other friends too numerous to mention.
She is survived by brothers Glen Harrell (Shelley) Gainesville, FL, Ken Harrell Winter Haven, FL; nephew Justin Harrell (Autumn) New Orleans, LA; great-niece Emery Harrell, niece Jenny Polson (Jason) Tampa, FL and great-nieces Halley and Hanna. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert H. Harrell, Jr.
Due to an abundance of caution, there will be a public graveside service only.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2pm at Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven.
Donations may be made in honor of Barbara to The American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
Condolence may be made to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com