BARBARA H.
RUST
1/27/49 - 9/22/19
MULBERRY - Mulberry Barbara went to be with the Lord on 9/22/19 at Good Shepherd Hospice.
Born in Oneida, TN, Barbara moved with her family to Lakeland as a child. Barbara graduated from Kathleen High and went on to work for 28 years at LRMC. Barbara was married for 35 years with 2 children and 5 grandchildren who she loved and cherished. Barbara was a Bucs and Rays fan. She enjoyed vacations at the beach and cookouts with family and friends. Barbara will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019