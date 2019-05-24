|
|
BARBARA HALLMAN
HOSEY, 77
LAKELAND - Barbara Hallman Hosey, 77, passed away May 20, 2019.
Barbara was born in Lakeland, FL on June 30, 1941, and remained a lifelong resident of Lakeland. She previously owned her own business, Dancewear Unlimited, and later retired from the Lakeland Police Department. She enjoyed sewing and reading in her downtime.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Stephen Hosey; children, Angie (Ted) Rever, Richard (Lori) Hughes and Amanda (James) Mole; sister, Becky (Darrell) Key; grandchildren, Ashley, Michael, Colton, Christopher, Brittany, Kelsey, Miranda and Bryan; great-grand-children, Asher, Bailey, Addalyn, Maison, Kayleigh and one on the way; her nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be Tues. from 6-8 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd., Lakeland. Funeral services will be Wed. at 10 am at the funeral home.
Published in Ledger from May 24 to May 25, 2019