BARBARA J.
ELY, 88
SARASOTA - Barbara J. Ely, 88, of Sarasota, Florida passed peacefully onto Heaven on Wednesday April 10, 2019.
Ms. Ely was born on July 20, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from Ohio State University with her nursing degree. She worked as an RN for 50 yrs, 30 of which were spent as the Head Nurse of Eckerd College Health Center.
She is survived by her sister Nancy Lou Benton of Lakeland, FL, nieces Cheryle Sayre of Waynesville, NC, Debbie Sayre of Valley View, TX, Karen (Benton) Jordan of Sarasota, FL, and Trina Benton Wellslager of Lakeland, FL, Laura Staples of Sarasota, FL, Marsha Larson of Zephyrhills, FL and nephews Daryl Deitemeyer of Ocala, FL, Gary Deitemeyer of Charlotte, NC, Robby Ely of Zephryhills, FL and Rodney Ely of Pennsylvania. Preceded in death by her parents in Heaven Raymond and Mabel Ely, sister Ruth Sayre (86), and brother Robert Ely (53) and her nephew Ricky Ely.
A memorial service will be held on May 15th at the Sarasota Garden Club from 11-1.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019