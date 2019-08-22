|
BARBARA
JEAN 'BAB'S' JEWELL, 68
HAINES CITY - Barbara Jean 'Bab's' Jewell, 68, of Haines City, FL passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Born December 9, 1950 in Lake Alfred, FL she was a lifelong resident of the area and was a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ailene Brooks, a brother, Charles 'Chuck' Brooks; a sister, Tresa Choate and an infant son, James Ernest Jewell, Jr.
She is survived by: her husband, James Ernest Jewell; two daughters, Tamora Lynn Castillo of Haines City and Elisha Rayna Arter and her husband Johnny of Newport, Arkansas; a son, Thomas Wendell and his wife, Donna of Floral City, FL; two brothers, Ricky Brooks and John Brooks and Jennifer Balance; a sister, Carolyn Jewell and husband Kenneth of Wahneta; sixteen grandchildren; and twenty-two great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 am till 10:00 am, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will follow immediately at 10:00 am. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019