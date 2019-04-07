|
BARBARA JEAN
PAYNE
LAKELAND - Barbara Jean Payne passed away March 23, 2019.
She was born in Campbell, Missouri and reared in the Midwest, moving with her family to Florida as a teenager. She earned BA/MA degrees from Florida State University and remained an avid Seminole her whole life. She met 'Wally' her husband when she arrived in Frostproof to be the first home economics teacher at Frostproof High School. Together they reared four children in Tallahassee, Bartow and beyond. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and active in the Women's Club of Frostproof. She lived the last decades of her life in Florida and North Carolina. She loved gardening, sewing, golf, Scrabble, and the Blue Ridge mountains.
Barbara was preceded in death by Thomas R. Lewis, Lora A. Lewis, Thomas R. Lewis II, Walter A. Payne, Joshua Dix and Eric Dix. She is survived by her children Kim Payne Dix, Walter Payne, Lori Payne Edwards, Geri Payne Heier, eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019