BARBARA JOAN
KOLNSBERG (GRANE), 87
WINTER HAVEN - Barbara Joan Kolnsberg (Grane), 87, of Winter Haven, FL, departed this earth February 13, 2019, following a brief illness.
Barbara was a loving mother, devoted wife to late Henry Kolnsberg, a true friend, a gentle soul, and a true lady in every sense of the word. She was active in her garden club. She had a special fondness for flowers, especially orchids. She loved socializing and working to motivate and advance women's potential through philanthropic and charitable activities with her PEO sorority sisters.
Barbara enjoyed watching, listening to and identifying birds wherever she traveled. She loved to travel and made many trips to Europe, along with several Caribbean cruises, collecting postcards from all over. She particularly enjoyed the ocean having spent her summers in Amagansett, NY.
She provided a warm and loving home for her children as well as the neighborhood kids. She encouraged each of her children and grandchildren to pursue their creative talents. She painted beautiful china pieces and tiles.
Born in Astoria NY, she worked at various jobs during her youth. She met the love of her life, Hank, in the YPF program at their church. She followed Henry in his travels with the U.S. Navy, eventually settling in West Suffield, CT to raise her family. She was a docent, was active in The Women's Club and the town's bicentennial activities. She worked at the Suffield Savings Bank and made several close friends.
She moved to Decatur Alabama where she started her painting. She was proud that she was able to meet a number of astronauts through her husband's job. She grew a special appreciation for horses through a dear friend there. She relocated to Winter Haven FL in retirement with her husband.
She leaves behind three daughters: Lynn and Lawrence Katulka of Enfield, CT, Barbara Kolnsberg of West Suffield, CT, and Marjorie and Russell Kuhn of Merrimack, NH. She was predeceased by her son, Steven. She cherished her two grandchildren, Allison McGarry and her husband Ethan of Chicago, and Christopher Kuhn and his partner Christie of Plano TX. She shared a very special love for her sister-in-law, Joanna Grane. She was loved by her many nephews as well.
A private burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019