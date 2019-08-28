|
BARBARA JUNE
WATKINS, 81
LAKELAND - Barbara June Watkins, 81, of Lakeland passed away August 23, 2019.
Born in Lakeland, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Carrie Brown. She was the wife for 37 years of the late James Watkins.
Her survivors include children, Jay Watkins (Debbie), Marsha Watkins, Tonya O'Malley (Steve), Joel Watkins (Sherry); sister, Linda Nix; grandchildren, Courtney (Michael), Tanner (Beth), Tyler, Brooke (Shane), Justin, Martin; great grandchildren, Alexander, Riley, Madelyn, Maycie.
Barbara was a longtime member of Griffin Baptist Church, a military spouse, and a true redhead who loved punch embroidery.
The family will receive friends from 5-6pm, Thursday, August 29, 2019, Griffin Baptist Church, 3225 Kathleen Rd, Lakeland, with a funeral service to follow at 6pm.
