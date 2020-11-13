BARBARA LOU KWASNY, 85
LAKE WALES - Barbara Lou Kwasny passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born March 1, 1935 to Arthur and Lena Ohime in LaPorte, Indiana, Barb graduated from Stillwell High School, and, on November 7, 1953 married Raymond Kwasny. Ray and Barb moved to Lake Wales, Florida in 1979, where they established a thriving real estate business. Barb loved cooking and baking, gardening, water aerobics, and spending time with her family and many friends. She was a member of the local Women's Club and served as Secretary for the Crooked Lake HOA. She will always be remembered for her incredible strength, faith, and commitment to others.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, two brothers, and parents. She leaves behind two daughters and a son, Melissa Kwasny (Bryher Herak), Rene Tate (Ray Tate) and Ray L. Kwasny (Debra King) and three grandchildren, Jenna Blanton (Michael), Christopher Kwasny (Niki), and Dallas Rice, and four great-grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Barb's life will be announced at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
.