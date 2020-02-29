The Ledger Obituaries
|
Heath Funeral Chapel
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
Barbara M. Uhl


1938 - 2020
LAKELAND - Barbara M. Uhl, 81, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Rushville, NY on May 16, 1938.
She moved to Lakeland, FL in 1969. She was an amazing mother not only to her boys but to others as well. Through the years, she was a Winston school mother, a Cub Scout mother and one of the first women to be a Boy Scout Leader.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Marshall and Margaret Cole, her husband, Robert E. Uhl, her daughter, Donna M. Uhl and her brother, Edward Marshall.
She is survived by her sons, Robert L. Uhl, Gerlad E. Uhl, and Kenneth E. Uhl (Janet); her sister, Doris Eighmey (Jim); seven grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
The viewing will be held from 5:00pm -7:00pm on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801 with a service at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
