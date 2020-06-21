BARBARA MARIE TAYLOR FREYWINTER HAVEN - Barbara Marie Taylor Frey of Winter Haven, FL passed away on April 17, 2020 in Winter Haven, FL. She was born on May 10, 1943 in Gulnare, Pike County, Kentucky and moved to this area from Virginia in 1974. She worked in account services at Florida Tile and was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.Mrs. Frey was preceded in death by her parents, Bradley and Bertha Taylor and her sister Billie Jo Robinson. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Norman (Ken) of Lakeland, FL, sons, John 'Toby' Frey (Lisa) and James 'Ted' Frey (Heather), both of Auburndale, FL, six grandchildren, Samantha, Taylor, Cole, William, Beren, and Sophia, a great grandson, Reagan, sister, Bonnie Sue Donahue, and brothers, Ted and Fred Taylor, all of Ironton, Ohio.A memorial service will be held, Monday June 22 at 10:30 at First Church of the Nazarene in Winter Haven. A graveside service will be held on Friday July 17 at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton, Ohio.