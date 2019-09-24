|
BARBARA R. ABNEY STEVENS WOOD, 85
WINTER HAVEN - Barbara R. Abney Stevens Wood, age 85, of Winter Haven entered into eternal rest at Winter Haven Hospital on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Barbara was born on March 30, 1934 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was the granddaughter of Charles and Ruth Mutchmore Donahue, who she always called Mom and Dad as she grew up in their home. Upon the death of her grandparents, Barbara moved to the Children's Guardian Home in the Irvington community of Indianapolis. She attended Howe High School in Indianapolis and worked most of her life as a Bookkeeper or Data Entry Clerk. The majority of her career was spent at Bio Sound in Castleton, Indiana. She loved shopping, reading, sewing, working puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren/great- grandchildren. Barbara enjoyed volunteer work in her spare time and was involved in multiple charities in Indianapolis. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Richard 'Dick' Wood, daughter Constance (Connie) Lewellen, both of Winter Haven, Florida and aunt Mary Marshall of Lexington, Indiana.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons Edward Stevens Jr. and wife Cherisse of Noblesville, Indiana; Mark Stevens and partner Scott Barnette of Brandon, Florida; Brian Stevens and partner Paul Kilfoil of San Francisco, California. Her 4 grandchildren Natalie Day and husband Chuck of Winter Haven, Florida; Edward Stevens III and wife Jeri of Kennewick, Washington; Jennifer and Melody Stevens of Noblesville, Indiana. Her 4 great grandchildren Olivia and Abby Day; Edward IV and Eve Stevens.
The Stevens family invites all friends and family members to join them at the graveside services to honor and remember Barbara at the Florida National Cemetery on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in Bushnell, Florida. Due to limited space, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made in her name to the at
