|
|
BARBARA R. JEFFRIES, 91
LAKELAND -Barbara R. Jeffries, 91, passed away on 12/19/19.
Barbara was born on 3/24/28 in Bedford, Indiana to Robert W. Ringwalt and Lelia E. Ringwalt. She grew up in Louisville, KY where she met the love of her life, Wm. 'Craig' Jeffries. They married in 1946 and moved to Florida in 1961. She was a talented artist who loved her art community. Over the years, she worked at the Lakeland Auto Auction and the local cattle auctions.
She loved her family as wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother spanning five generations.
She was predeceased by 'Craig', her husband of 63 years, her parents and only sister. She is survived by daughters: Sharon J. Rohde - Canyon Lake, TX and Carol J. Harrell (Alan) - Lakeland, FL; sons: Christopher C. Jeffries - Bradenton, FL and Timothy C. Jeffries - Richmond, VA (Shannon); 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandsons.
Memorial Mass will be 11:00AM on Fri., Dec. 27 at Resurrection Catholic Church. Visitation with the family 10:30AM. Internment will follow immediately at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers please consider donation to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019