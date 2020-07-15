1/1
BARBARA ROSSIER HUGHES
1928 - 2020
BARBARA
ROSSIER HUGHES, 91

LAKELAND - In loving memory of the most enduring, strongest, loving, Christian mother, grandmother and great grandmother we know.
Barbara French Rossier Hughes, age 91, passed away July 11, 2020. She was born in Canandaigua, New York on December 24, 1928. Barbara moved to FL. in 1955. She worked for Woolworth's for 8 years and then Watson Clinic for 26 years.
May our Lord and Savior receive you and keep you in his loving presence.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Stuart & Beatrice French, first husband: Calvin Rossier, second husband: Charles F. 'Chuck' Hughes, siblings: Jeanne, Delores, Donna, Sandra, Bradley, Ellen, and Bruce. She is survived by her children: Lance, Kevin, Rand and Ted Rossier, stepdaughter: Elaine Sanders, siblings: Carol, James, Richard, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, 23 step-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lakeland, Florida.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
