BARBARA (Snider) SAUNDERS



WINTER HAVEN - Barbara Saunders (Snider), Passed away after a long illness, on November 10, 2020 at the age of 85.

She was a 63 year resident of Winter Haven, Florida. She was born in Canada in 1935.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, (Leo) Snake Saunders, her parents, Percy (1994), Sylvia (1998), and her great nephew Colton (2018).

Barbara, was the second of 2 children and is survived by her older brother Charles (Jill), her niece Sharon (Steve), her nephews Robert (Sansa), Glen (Yvonne) and 6 great niece and nephews and 2 great, great nieces and nephew.

Barbara will be remembered as a strong women, caring aunt, and a wonderful Critical Care Nurse at WHH for over 35 years.

Her love for family and dedication to her home deserve recognition.

A Celebration of her Life will be held by her family and close friends at a later date.

Memorials in her honor may be made in her name to the Foundation at Winter Haven Hospital.



