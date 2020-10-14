BARBARA SUZANNESLAYTON, 70HOLMES BEACH - Mrs. Barbara Suzanne Slayton, age 70, a resident of Holmes Beach for over 20 years, passed away October 9, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice Auburndale, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Slayton was born September 8, 1950 in Winter Haven to Hal Frederick and Marilyn Barbara (Waters) Chase.She was a member of Winter Haven, High School Class of 1968 and was a past member of the Moose Lodge. Barbara worked for Walgreens as a Sales Clerk and retired after 15 years.She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Marcia and companion Ed. Barbara is survived by her loving family: 2 sons: Craig (Kim) Chambers of Lakeland and James 'Jamie' (LaShonda) Kirkland of McKinney, TX; daughter Wendy (Brian) Deemer of Auburndale; sister Karen Enfinger of Winter Haven; 7 grandchildren: Karli, Colin, Clarissa (John), Bree, Brayden, Luke & Jack; 2 great grandchildren: Rosiah & Axel.A celebration of Barbara's life will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, October 15th at Kersey Funeral Home with a gathering beginning at 12:00 pm at the funeral home.