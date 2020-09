Or Copy this URL to Share

BARBARA W.

HAYNOR



LAKE ALFRED - Barbara W. Haynor, formerly Barbara Jo Pounds, passed away on Sept. 4th, 2020, at Palm Gardens Rehab. in Winter Haven, Florida.

She is survived by her spouse, Byron c. Haynor, son, David Nicholas West and three brothers: Don, John and Bill Pounds.

She was a very sweet lady and wife and will be greatly missed. Barbara worked for Orange County Clerk of the court and retired from there.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store