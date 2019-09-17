|
BARBARA WARD
LEEDY, 94
LAKELAND - Barbara Ward Leedy, age 94, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Born April 18, 1925 in Summersville, WV, after high school she attended the University of Kentucky at Lexington. In 1942 she left college, packed her suitcase and took a train to Washington DC to do something to help the US fighting in World War II. She had no concrete plans, she just wanted to do something to help. She knocked on doors at all the military offices asking what she could do to help. She got a job with the US Army helping place veterans after being injured or discharged. At the end of the war she married Leonard Leedy. When finished raising and educating her children, she enrolled at the University of South Florida to finish her degree. Upon graduation she taught High School Business at Hillsborough High School in Tampa. Mrs. Leedy and her husband Leonard, founded Leedy Electric Corp. in 1975. She was of the Presbyterian faith.
Mrs. Leedy is preceded in death by her husband Leonard Leedy and son Chuck Leedy. She is survived by her three sons: John Leedy & Susan, Lenny Leedy & Cindy and Cecil Leedy & Jan.
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Bartow Wildwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15 floor, New York, NY 10019. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019