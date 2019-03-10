|
|
BARBARA
WHIDDEN
COPELAND
WINTER HAVEN - Barbara Whidden Copeland, born Aug. 10, 1943, passed away on February 27, 2019.
She leaves behind her husband, Donnie Copeland of 54 1/2 years and 5 children, Christopher Mills, Renae Copeland Browning, Kimberly Copeland Childs, James Copeland and Cory Mills; a sister, June Ard. She has 7 grandsons and 1 granddaughter, and 11 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Auburndale on Bo-lander Road at 12 noon on March 16, 2019. Reception will follow at Senior Citizens Club in Auburndale. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019