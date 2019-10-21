|
|
BARRY RANDALL
WALKER, 72
LAKELAND - Barry Randall Walker, age 72, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Florida.
Born August 18, 1947 in Raeford, NC to Woodrow Wilson Walker and Elizabeth Aldred Walker, Mr. Walker was a longtime resident of the Lakeland area. He was a banker, specializing in Mortgage and Loan servicing at various banks including Flagship, Barnett, and SunTrust. He was also heavily involved in the community with a leadership position in the Lions Club and the Margarita Society. His passions in life included spending time with his family and high school friends as well as being an avid automobile racing enthusiast.
Randy is survived by one brother: Wayne; three sons: Ryan, Trey, and Jonathan; four grandchildren: Charlotte, Caroline, Carson and Layla.
A Memorial Service will be held at Crumpler Funeral Home in Raeford, NC Saturday, November 2nd at 11 AM. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made in Randy's name to the .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019