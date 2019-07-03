|
|
BARRY W.
SANDERS, Sr., 66
LAKELAND - Barry W. Sanders Sr., 66, passed away July 1, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospice, after a courageous two year battle with cancer.
Mr. Sanders was born Oct. 1, 1952, in Fall River, Massachusetts. He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam and was a retired electrician.
He was preceded in death by his parents Audet and Clifton Sanders and brother Butch. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Dianne Chenault Sanders, daughter Lynn Johnson (Kris), sons Barry Sanders, Jr. (Christie) and Scott Robert Thomas, 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, sisters Joyce and Gail, whom he loved to the moon and back, brothers Billy and Brian and many treasured nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge, with love and gratitude, Barry's Good Shepherd Hospice nurse, Beverly Connell, for her love, kindness and support during Barry's year long journey on hospice.
As was Barry's preference, there will be no funeral. Cremation remains will be interred at a later date in Massachusetts. Memorial donations can be made in Barry's name to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from July 3 to July 4, 2019