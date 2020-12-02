1/1
BEATRICE BRIKLOD
1928 - 2020
BEATRICE BRIKLOD

LAKELAND - Beatrice Briklod, 92, passed away on November 29th from Covid-19 at Lakeland Regional Hospital. She was born in New York City September 9, 1928, the daughter of the late Abraham Jacobson and Lillian (Cohen) Siegel. She married her husband Jules Briklod in 1950 and they were residents of Hialeah from 1952 until his death in 2014. She traveled all over the world with Jules through his occupation as a wine consultant and they spent many wonderful years together.
Beatrice relocated to Winter Haven after his death and lived at Lake Howard Heights and then Brookdale Senior Living until her death. She is survived by two daughters, Hareen (Steve) Gershman of Davie and Meryl (Steven) Chayt of Winter Haven. She has one grandson, Eliot Briklod Chayt who lives in Brooklyn, New York. She is also survived by her brother Donald (Hedy) Jacobson of North Carolina and nieces and nephews around the country.
Beatrice spent over 40 years volunteering for the organization she loved, Girl Scouts, starting out as a Brownie leader for her daughter Hareen's troop and going on to becoming the Cookie Sales Director for Dade and Monroe Counties. In 1987, she received the Thanks Badge, the highest honor volunteer service award issued by the Girl Scouts of America. Beatrice was also a volunteer at Palmetto General Hospital where she worked in the maternity ward, oncology, and other areas of the hospital.
She developed many lasting friendships throughout her life, including the young women who she mentored during their time in her Girl Scout troop.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace, 10 E. Oglethorpe Avenue, Savannah, GA 31401 in her honor.
Beatrice will be buried Wednesday, December 2, at 1:00pm at Mt. Nebo Cemetery, 5505 NW 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33126.

Published in The Ledger from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Burial
01:00 PM
Mt. Nebo Cemetery
