BEATRICE L.
SMITH, 88
LAKELAND - Beatrice L. Smith, 88, died on August 26, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born in Rush, Kentucky on December 3, 1930 to the late James Arnett and Lyda (Clay) Arnett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford S. Smith, and two brothers, Walter J. Arnett and Hager F. Arnett.
Beatrice is survived by a son, Eric W. (Cheryl) Smith, grandchildren Christopher A. (April) Smith and Megan A. (Zane) Long, and great grandchildren, Luke P. Smith and Paisley A. Long, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Serenity Gardens Chapel at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Road, Lakeland, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation, 2140 East C.R. 540A, Lakeland, Florida 33813. Beatrice will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019