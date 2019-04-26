Home

BOWLING GREEN - Beatrice Sigman, 45, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her residence.
She is preceded in death by her son, Matthew Sigman, nephew, Jason Sigman and father-in-law, Delbert Sigman. Mrs. Sigman was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Scott Doug Sigman; her father, Johnie Pitcher and mother, Kathy Higgins Bivens; daughter, Megan Sigman; son, Michael Sigman (Allisun); brother, Willie Bivens (Jennifer); several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her home, 6968 Russellville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky. All friends and relatives are invited.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
