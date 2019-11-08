Home

LAKELAND - Joan Steber (Roughton) passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Joan was born November 25, 1936 in Riverside, NJ to Edward and Elizabeth Roughton. She was an accountant for Two Guy's Department Store for many years and later was employed at Imperial Auto Auction. She was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church and volunteered her time to the Knight's of Columbus.
Joan is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bernard 'Bern' of Lakeland, her daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Lou Iszak of Winter Haven, grandson Louis Iszak of Connecticut and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Joan loved all her family and friends and had a special place in her heart for baby puppy Mia.
Joan and Bern were avid campers and spent many weekends with their RV and later enjoyed fulltime traveling throughout the United States.
Family will receive friends 10:00 am with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 210 W. Lemon Street in Lakeland.
Interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL on November 14, 2019 at 10:00 am.
