|
|
BEATRICE
WILKES, 87
WINTER HAVEN - Beatrice Wilkes, 87, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at her residence.
Born July 17, 1931 in Baxley, GA to Edward and Evelyn Cain Varnadore, she moved to Winter Haven in 1964 from North Chicago, IL. She worked for many years at the Morrison's Cafeteria in Winter Haven.
She was preceded in death by: her husband Willie Ray Wilkes.
She is survived by: her son, Roy Wilkes of Mars Hill, NC; her daughter, Betty Jean Webster of Winter Haven; two brothers, Raymond Varnadore and Willie Edward 'Dick' Varnadore both of Winter Haven; two sisters, Ruby Roberts and Merline Scarborough; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10:00am till 11:00am Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care. Services will follow at 11:00am. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
Published in Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2019