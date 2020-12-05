BECKY

SPITLER, 69



LAKELAND - Becky Spitler, 69, of Lakeland, Fl., gained her Angel wings Sunday Nov 8, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Dayton, OH on Jan 3, 1951.

She is survived by her loving husband Richard Spitler, her children Mike and Monty Zimmerman, Beverly and Richey Spitler and Belinda Shaw of Lakeland, Fl, and stepdaughter Sharon Lafferty, OH. She has 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brothers Buck, Mike and Dickie Ballengee and sister Nancy Spence. She is preceded in death by her mother and father Charles and Patsy Ballengee, brothers Tony and Chuck Ballengee and sister Katherine Kendal. She was an amazing woman, wife, mother and caregiver to all. She left her mark on every life she touched and will be forever missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store