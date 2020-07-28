1/1
BEN HILL GRIFFIN
1942 - 2020
BEN HILL GRIFFIN, III, 78

FROSTPROOF - Ben Hill Griffin, III, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home in Frostproof, Florida.
Ben Hill was born on March 3, 1942 in Lake Wales, Florida to Ben Hill Griffin, Jr. and L. Frances Griffin. He was a lifetime resident of Polk County, Frostproof, Florida.
He graduated from Frostproof High School in 1960, received his Associate of Arts degree from College of Central Florida, Ocala, Florida and attended the University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida. He also served with the Florida Army National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben Hill Griffin, Jr. and L. Frances Griffin Mulcay, and son, Brett Thomas Griffin. He is survived by his children, Kathryn 'Kitty' Griffin Rogers (John L), Ben 'Hill' Griffin, IV (Pia) and Candace 'Candy' Griffin Denton (Andy); his grandchildren, LaRa Rogers Yates (Mike), Mara, Margo, Maddy, Julia and Olivia Rogers, Ava, Brett and Grant Griffin, Lydia, Lilah and Luke Denton, and great-granddaughter, Emerson Yates; his siblings, Harriett Griffin Harris and children (Katherine, Walt and Fran), Sarah Jane Griffin Alexander and children (JD, Laura Grace and Nancy), Lucy Anne Griffin Collier (Wayne) and children (Cynthia and Baxter), and Francie Griffin Milligan (Dave) and children (Elisabeth, Rebecca and Laura).
Ben Hill Griffin, III was Chairman of the Board & CEO of Ben Hill Griffin, Inc., Frostproof, Florida. He began his career in agriculture with Ben Hill Griffin, Inc. on June 15, 1960 where he worked until his death (60 years of service).
He was past Chairman of the Board & CEO of Alico, Inc. (1989-2004) and Orange-Co, Inc. (1991-1999); past director of SunTrust Bank, Inc. - Orlando, Florida; SunTrust Bank Mid/Florida, N.A., Lakeland, Florida; Citrus & Chemical Bank, Bartow, Florida; Highlands County Bank, Avon Park, Florida; and Citrus World, Inc., Lake Wales, Florida.
Ben Hill served as State Director of the Florida Citrus Showcase, and was a Director, University of Florida Board of Overseers for the Health Science Center. He also served on the Orange Bowl Committee, Miami, Florida.
He was a Past Trustee for the Board of Trustees of Winter Haven Hospital, Inc., and Past Trustee and Member of the First Presbyterian Church of Frostproof. He was Past President and Member of the Board of Seald-Sweet Growers, Inc., Tampa, Florida; Florida Citrus Processors Association, Winter Haven, Florida; Florida Citrus Packers; Past Chairman & member of the Florida Citrus Commission; Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association; Citrus Associates of the New York Cotton Exchange; National Juice Products Association (Past Vice President); Executive Committee of the Florida Ag Council; Polk County Education Foundation; Florida Agriculture Museum; Shrine Member Egypt Temple, Tampa, Florida; CREW Trust (Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed); and Past Chairman - Polk County Zoning Board of Adjustment, Bartow, Florida.
He was a member of the Florida Citrus Showcase Hall of Fame Selection Committee; the Florida Council of 100; Board Member & Past Chairman of the Florida Land Council; Florida Legal Foundation, Inc.; Gator Boosters, Inc. (Bull Gator); University of Florida Foundation, Inc., SHARE Council; Honorary 'F' Club Member - Gator Boosters, Inc. and Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation.
He was featured in the Southwest Florida Business Publication in April 2000, Gulfshore Life in February 1994; The Tampa Tribune article on November 6, 1994 'Citrus King;'
and the Ft. Myers News Press article in August 25, 1997 Ben Hill Griffin, III - Alico, Inc. and November 16, 1992 - 'Fulfilling the Legacy.'
The Lee County Board of County Commissioners renamed Tree Line Blvd. to Ben Hill Griffin Parkway in appreciation of Ben Hill Griffin, III's leadership referencing the Florida Gulf Coast University site selection in November 15, 1997 in which he donated 1,000 acres to found the Florida Gulf Coast University. Also under his leadership, he directed Alico, Inc. to give $5 million to found the Alico Arena at FGCU - Gymnasium.
Ben Hill Griffin, III was inducted into the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame in 2009, the Florida Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2010, and the Frostproof High School Hall of Fame in 2010.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home will be in charge of the service.
Due to Coronavirus (Covid-19) guidelines, the funeral service will be private. Condolences can be posted and sent privately to the family through the online guestbook at
www.marionnelson.com. A delayed recording of the service will be available at a later date for those wishing to watch and be a part of his celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ben Hill Griffin, III to the First Presbyterian Church of Frostproof - Building Fund, P. O. Box 126, Frostproof, FL 33843 or Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marion Nelson Funeral Home Inc. - Lake Wales
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
Memories & Condolences
July 28, 2020
I would like to express our sincere condolences to the Griffin family. Ben Hill was an inspiration to all who worked with him. He will long be remembered as a generous and compassionate man who's impact spanned far and wide. I cherish the times we spent together.
Robby & Sandi Watson
Coworker
July 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Yolanda Jaimes
July 27, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to you and your family during this difficult time.
Tim & Patty Caswall Delph
Friend
July 27, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the family for your loss. I will be lifting you up in prayer during this emotional time.
Mary Elizabeth Story
Friend
July 27, 2020
RIP Blessings to your family. You will be remembered. Theresa Barrow Terry
Theresa Barrow
Friend
July 27, 2020
On behalf of Tradewinds Power Corp and our entire staff from Miami, Sebring and Jacksonville, owners Tom and Elizabeth Tracy III, please accept our sincere condolences. All the best to the entire extended Griffin family.
Michael Waldron
Acquaintance
July 27, 2020
TO THE GRIFFIN FAMILY
ALL OF US AT CONIBEAR EQUIPMENT CO., INC. AND CONIBEAR RV CENTER SEND OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY AND PRAYERS. WE HAVE KNOWED AND DONE BUSINESS WITH THIS GREAT FAMILY A LONG TIME. HE WILL BE TRULY MISSED.
JUDITH MILLS
Acquaintance
July 27, 2020
July 27, 2020
To the Griffin family I wish to convey my deepest condolences. Ben Hill was always very kind to me, and he was a absolute pleasure to be around. He impacted so many lives in this community and will be certainly missed by many.
Tony Spence
Friend
July 27, 2020
Kitty, Hill and Candy I am so sorry for your loss, I have been there with My Dad you all are in my thoughts and paryer
Jackie Brantley Miles
Friend
July 27, 2020
My condolences to all the Griffin Family.He was a good friend and will be missed by so many . Praying for the whole Family.
charles shackelford
Friend
July 27, 2020
It was my privilege to work with Ben Hill and His Family for many years. He was a good business man
and had great integrity. Laurie and would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Griffin Family
Jim Cordell
Friend
July 27, 2020
Our sympathy and prayers go out to all of Ben Hill's family. He was a very honorable man and done so much for the people of our town. He will be missed.
Dwight & Dianna Gross
July 27, 2020
Our sincere condolences to your family. He will be truly missed. Our love, thoughts, and prayers are with you all.
Steve and Sonya Scherle
Family
July 27, 2020
To all the Griffin Family, please know our hearts are with you during this difficult time! We pray God’s peace and comfort will cover you in the days, weeks and months to come!
Much love from,
Mark and Gail Wilson
Mark Wikson
Friend
July 27, 2020
My sincere condolences to all the family and friends. I know everyone has a fond memory in their heart that will dry their tears and add a smile to their face. God Bless and keep us all safe.
Sharon Massey
Coworker
July 27, 2020
Dearest Griffin family,
We are so sorry for this profound loss. Please know we are praying for you in these difficult days ahead. You are loved.
Tony and Nancy Hale
Friend
July 27, 2020
July 27, 2020
Our families go back generations and this loss is deeply felt. You have our condolences. Ben Hill will be missed. May the peace that surpasses all understanding minister to your family during this time.
Ed, Kristie & Shannon Strickland
Friend
July 27, 2020
Our condolenses to the family of Ben Hill. He will truly be missed.
Charlie & Carol True
Friend
July 27, 2020
Ben Hill was a honorable and charitable man who treated his employees like family members. He will be missed by so many in the community. My condolences to all family members and close friends for your loss. God Bless.
Paul Pierce
Acquaintance
July 27, 2020
My prayers to and for his entire family. Ben Hill was an important focus of my life and he no doubt made me a better man personally and professionally. I cherish the instruction, counsel, and friendship that Ben Hill regularly provided for over 25 years. He was truly unique and will remain planted in my memory.
Richard (Dick) Peavy
Dick Peavy
Coworker
July 26, 2020
My condolences to the family for your loss. Mr. Griffin was a good friend to my father and an enduring presence in our community. He will be missed.
Kathy McClelland McAulay
Acquaintance
July 26, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mike & Lisa Walker
Acquaintance
