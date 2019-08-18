Home

BENJAMIN A. GLOVER

BENJAMIN A. GLOVER Obituary
BENJAMIN A.
GLOVER, 81

LAKELAND - Benjamin A. Glover, 81, of Lakeland, passed away August 15, 2019. He was born January 21, 1938, in Savannah, GA to parents Bryan and Minerva Glover.
He is survived by his devoted wife Sarah; his sons James, Timothy (Teri), and Greg (Hye Suk); daughter Cynthia; 4 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 1-2PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 2PM. Interment to follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
