BENJAMIN ELLIS
'Ben' FRANKLIN
LAKELAND - 'Ben' Benjamin Ellis Franklin, age 81 of Stuart, died May 11, 2020 in a local hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer.
He was born in Lakeland, FL on June 22, 1938. Ben was the son of John Will and Shellie (Johnson) Franklin. He was a long-time resident of Lakeland, FL.
Ben graduated from Lakeland High School in 1956 and enlisted in the US Marine Corps. After his service Ben went to work for IMC Corp. (now The Mosaic Co.) in Polk County, FL. He retired in 1999 after 35 years in the phosphate industry as superintendent of a beneficiation plant.
Upon retirement Ben moved to Patrick County, VA which he considered the most beautiful spot in Virginia. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting wild turkey and deer. Ben collected wild turkey memorabilia. He was happiest in his garden and sitting on the porch shelling peas and shucking corn. Ben was an active member of Stuart Baptist Church serving as a deacon and teaching a Men's Bible class.
Ben is preceded in death by his parents and his son Ross S. Franklin of Lakeland, FL. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Mary Ann (Reeder) Franklin of Stuart, VA; daughter Staci F. Mathewson (Brian) of Panama City, FL; brother John L. Franklin (Janet) and sister Nan McDaniel (Lee) of Lakeland, and granddaughters Miranda and Amelia Mathewson of Panama City, FL.
Funeral services will be private. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice 18981 Jeb Stuart Hwy, Stuart, VA 24171. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Ledger from May 28 to May 29, 2020.