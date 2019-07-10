|
|
BENJAMIN
TARLEY MILLS, 49
BARTOW - Benjamin Tarley Mills, 49, of Bartow, went home to be with the Lord, on July 4, 2019.
A loving husband, father and friend who touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his beloved wife Nicole and their daughters: Sara and Morgan.
Ben was a well known community activist and historical reenactor.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am, on July 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Bartow. In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me account has been established and your thoughtfulness will be appreciated. Condolence may be offered at www.whiddenmclean.com.
Published in Ledger from July 10 to July 11, 2019