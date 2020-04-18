Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BENNY Dease
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BENNY ARTHUR DEASE WINTER HAVEN - Benny Arthur Dease

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BENNY ARTHUR DEASE WINTER HAVEN - Benny Arthur Dease Obituary
BENNY
ARTHUR DEASE

WINTER HAVEN - Benny Arthur Dease, 74, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born to the late Charlie and Bessie Dease in Phenix City, AL on April 28, 1945.
Benny was a Truck Driver for Westwind driving cross country for many years. He moved to Florida in the 1980s. Additionally to his parents, Benny is predeceased by his son, Paul Dease and ten of his siblings.
Benny is survived by his loving wife of eight years, Joyce; son, Michael James (Elizabeth) Dease; step-son, Kenny Oliphant; daughters, Tonyha Dease, Lora Riley, Jerri Lynn (John) Emrick, Patricia (Tom) Eddy, Katrina (Billy) Lester and Angel Dease; brother, Windle (Joanne) Dease; 20 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
You could always find Benny in his game room where he loved to sing Karaoke, play darts or a game of pool. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BENNY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -