|
|
BENNY
ARTHUR DEASE
WINTER HAVEN - Benny Arthur Dease, 74, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born to the late Charlie and Bessie Dease in Phenix City, AL on April 28, 1945.
Benny was a Truck Driver for Westwind driving cross country for many years. He moved to Florida in the 1980s. Additionally to his parents, Benny is predeceased by his son, Paul Dease and ten of his siblings.
Benny is survived by his loving wife of eight years, Joyce; son, Michael James (Elizabeth) Dease; step-son, Kenny Oliphant; daughters, Tonyha Dease, Lora Riley, Jerri Lynn (John) Emrick, Patricia (Tom) Eddy, Katrina (Billy) Lester and Angel Dease; brother, Windle (Joanne) Dease; 20 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
You could always find Benny in his game room where he loved to sing Karaoke, play darts or a game of pool. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020